Staff and residents at Anchor's Nelson Lodge, in Whinfell Close, have organised a day of Christmas cheer for older people living alone in the town. They hope older people will get in touch so they can enjoy the festivities at the care home.

The guests will join everyone at Nelson Lodge for Christmas Day lunch, and take part in the festive activities, including games and sing-alongs, all free of charge.

Sean McCloskey, Manager of Nelson Lodge, said: "Christmas Day is traditionally a time when families and friends get together for a laugh and a chat over a delicious meal.

"Christmas can be an incredibly lonely time if you live on your own so we wanted to extend the warmth and companionship of our lovely home to anyone facing the day alone.

"We go all out at Christmas for our residents, because some of them don't have anyone else and we are seen as their family so we're happy to invite some people in to join us for Christmas Day."

If you or someone you know would like to join Nelson Lodge residents on Christmas Day, please call Manager Sean McCloskey on 01480 479100. Places are limited and will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis.