Published: 6:00 PM January 12, 2021

John Dillon at the new development in Needingworth - Credit: STEVE BAKER SGB PHOTOGRAPHY

Construction work has officially started on a new housing development in the village of Needingworth.

The development will bring more than 240 local jobs to the area.

David Wilson Homes is delivering a collection of 120 new homes at Needingworth Park.

John Dillon, managing director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re really excited to start work on our new development in Needingworth, bringing much needed, quality properties to the area.

“As our Needingworth Park development begins to progress we will not only be contributing to the local area financially, but also in terms of the jobs we have created for local people and the homes we are bringing.

You may also want to watch:

“Investing into local communities is an extremely important part of building a new housing development. We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.”



