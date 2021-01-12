News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

New homes in Needingworth brings jobs

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 6:00 PM January 12, 2021   
John Dillon at the new development in Needingworth

John Dillon at the new development in Needingworth - Credit: STEVE BAKER SGB PHOTOGRAPHY

Construction work has officially started on a new housing development in the village of Needingworth. 

The development will bring more than 240 local jobs to the area. 

David Wilson Homes is delivering a collection of 120 new homes at Needingworth Park.

John Dillon, managing director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re really excited to start work on our new development in Needingworth, bringing much needed, quality properties to the area. 

“As our Needingworth Park development begins to progress we will not only be contributing to the local area financially, but also in terms of the jobs we have created for local people and the homes we are bringing. 

You may also want to watch:

“Investing into local communities is an extremely important part of building a new housing development. We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.” 


Most Read

  1. 1 Covid cases highest in Hunts since pandemic began, new figures reveal
  2. 2 Hotel Chocolat gets go-ahead to expand working hours
  3. 3 Man who invited children to use his hot tub breached police order
  1. 4 Police investigation closed into deaths of two men in Hunts village
  2. 5 Driver clocked at 130mph on A1 with young children in the car
  3. 6 Tributes and messages for well known GP Richard Rushton
  4. 7 Virtual meeting set to take place for Huntingdon residents
  5. 8 Residents, the RAF and Stansted Airport react to sonic boom
  6. 9 St Ives counting down the days to rugby's return after making several new signings
  7. 10 Teenager exploited vulnerable man to sell drugs

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mum who lost children in St Neots house fire thanks public

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Marquee erected outside St Neots GP centre to help deliver Covid-19 vaccine

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire | Video

Lorry overturns closing B660 in Ramsey St Mary's

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

GP surgeries in St Neots to roll out vaccines

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus