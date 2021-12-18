Shavonne and Andy's Christmas meal planner
Shavonne and Andy Harris
The trees are up, slay-bells are ringing, and the stockings are hung by the chimney with care. We don’t know about you, but we are ready for Christmas.
Last year was a bit of a mixed bag. Some of us were saddened by the prospect of not spending the festive season with our loved ones. It was difficult for so many.
However, we took a deep breath and found the positives in having a more intimate Christmas.
So, while the festivities have not been cancelled this year, Covid is still ominously looming, so we have made the decision to replicate our quiet Christmas again for 2021. But of course, we do it with style! We hope we can inspire you with our festive menu ideas right through to new year.
Starter
Last year, we kept this traditional and light. We opted for smoked salmon blinis with cream cheese, topped delicately with caviar. It doesn’t have to stop there! Pigs in blankets are an undeniable festive favourite, and coated in honey and mustard dressing, adds a satisfying sweet tingle.
This year, we’re doing cauliflower velouté, with pan-seared scallops and a pancetta crumb however a simpler version would be scallop and bacon lollipops which are a superb way to marry fine dining with simplicity.
Main
Whilst we defied the traditional turkey last year and replaced it with lamb, this year we’re going to honor the Christmas tradition but with a twist suitable for three. A turkey roulade. Tactically rolled with sausage meat, sage and onion stuffing, fresh herbs and wrapped in streaky bacon. This recipe is easy, suitable for a small crowd and limits the chances of dreaded dry turkey.
The Trimmings
Admit it, you fight over the best-looking roast potatoes too, don’t you? Well, to avoid this, you could opt for a buttery mash with a sprinkle of truffle. Believe it or not, but we also missed a trick last year, bacon with the brussels sprouts or even a little chorizo. Culinary genius in our book.
Dessert
Learn from our mistake, go small. Last year, we made a Milk Bar Pie. Not many people have heard of this but it’s like a treacle tart. But it was enormous. So, this year, we’re aiming for individual servings of it because it is delicious and not be wasted.
A more modest way to go may be classic Christmas ‘pud’ or maybe a few petit fours and an Irish coffee to see out your intimate Christmas.