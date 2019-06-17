Gaynes Hall, in Perry, where the plants were discovered. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Gaynes Hall, in Perry, where the plants were discovered. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Officers arrested Nebi Tahiraj, 35, during a raid at his flat in Gaynes Hall, Perry, after they had received numerous reports of a strong smell of cannabis coming from the property.

Inside they found more than 200 plants at varying stages of growth, growing equipment and two large bags of cannabis ready to be sold.

In total, officers seized more than £250,000 worth of cannabis and £711 in cash.

While in handcuffs Tahiraj claimed he was being exploited and kept at the flat against his will, however, further investigations by the force and the National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed he had been willingly involved.

Nebi Tahiraj.

Tahiraj was jailed for 13 months at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis. The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs as well as forfeiture of the cash.

PC Josh Ives said: "Tahiraj was growing a substantial amount of cannabis but thanks to information from the public it will never reach the streets.

"This result demonstrates how vital information from the public is in our ongoing efforts to tackle drugs. I'd encourage anybody who suspects illegal drug activity in their area to report it to us."

Information about drug dealing can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.