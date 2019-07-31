The youngsters, who are part of the National Citizens Service (NCS) scheme took part in a two-day event, which saw them complete a 34km walk around Grafham Water. They walked some of the distance on July 30, camped overnight at Top End Farm, near Grafham, and finished the walk the following day.

The group were able to obtain sponsorship for some of the items they needed, including t-shirts, rucksacks and kit. Information about Papyrus is available at: 0800 068 41 41 or www.papyrus.uk/org and if you would like to make a donation to the group, go to: Go To Me and search for 'NCS St Neots overnight expedition.