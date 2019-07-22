Madeleine's Patch, the Warboys nature reserve set up just over a year ago as a memorial to fatal accident victim Madeleine Parnwell, is opening its reserve to the Cambridgeshire Mammal Group on Sunday to search for signs of harvest mice.Mrs Parnwell, who was an environmentalist, died because she was unable to escape from her submerged car which had crashed just minutes away from the family home in Puddock Road, Warboys. After her death, Mrs Parnwell's family launched a £15,000 crowd-funding campaign to create the nature reserve as a living memorial to her. The 1.3 acre reserve close to her home on the outskirts of Warboys is where the patch was set up as a learning resource for the community, and her husband Steve is asking for volunteers to help with the event. Harvest mice are thought to have declined in recent years due to changes in habitat management and agricultural practices and are listed as a biodiversity action plan species in need of conservation help. Mr Parnwell said: