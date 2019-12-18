Eastfield Nursery School nativity play Eastfield Nursery School nativity play

Stage One pupils, from Bushmead Primary School, in St Neots, performed The Wriggly Nativity.

Children from Winhills Primary School, in St Neots, took to the stage to perform Busy, Busy, Bethlehem.

Pupils from the Foundation Years at Stukeley Meadows Primary School also put on The Wriggly Nativity.

Youngsters from the Foundation class through to Year Three at Abbots Ripton Primary School staged a performance called Let It Shine.

Children from Crosshall Infants School, in Eaton Ford, performed a play called Tinsel and Tea Towels. The play was performed by Year Three pupils.

Pupils at the Round House Primary School and Wintringham Primary Academy, in St Neots, joined forces to perform for parents. Reception year children performed Away in a Manger and Key Stage One pupils staged a production called Christmas Recipe. The other year groups will be putting on productions later in the school year.

Youngsters from the Tiny Tots Nursery in Huntingdon went along to the Field Lodge Care Home, in St Ives, on December 13 to perform for the residents. The children sang Christmas songs, performed some dance routines and enjoyed eating mince pies with the residents.

Pupils from Cromwell Academy put on a performance called Children of the World.

Youngsters at Eastfields Nursery performed a traditional nativity play as did pupils at Huntingdon Primary School.

May Queem Chloe Veenear and May princess Erin Mcelhone joined the Eaton Socon Community Association and Father Christmas for a carol singing session on Eaton Socon Green on Friday night.

