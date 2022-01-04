The Marbrook Centre in St Neots has won accreditation from the Headway charity. - Credit: MARBROOK

The Marbrook Centre team in St Neots has once again achieved official accreditation from UK wide charity, Headway.

This means that The Marbrook Centre continues to be recognised as an approved provider of services to individuals with an acquired brain Injury.

Headway are a specialist brain injury charity organisation that offer vital development and support services to those living with a brain injury, their families, friends and carers throughout the UK and work to improve life after brain injury.

The Marbrook Centre have been an approved provider since 2018 and underwent the reaccreditation process and review in October of this year.

David Whitten, therapy lead for Markbrook, said: "The world of rehabilitation is forever changing with new information and ideas always just around the corner. It is vital that everyone at The Marbrook Centre remains open to these new ideas and ready to learn and develop to provide the best rehab experience possible for those we support.

Being accredited by Headway is one of those ways we’re are able to develop and learn and be assured that we are on the right track."



