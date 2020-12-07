St Neots’ mum wins national fundraising award for marathon inspired by son. Picture: SENSE St Neots’ mum wins national fundraising award for marathon inspired by son. Picture: SENSE

Claire Reece, 41, won ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ at the national Sense Awards, organised by the national disability charity.

It recognised her solo marathon run she took on, inspired by her son Hugo who has complex disabilities.

Sense have supported Hugo, who has CHARGE syndrome, since he was just five months old.

To thank the charity for its continued support over the years, Claire had planned to run the London Marathon and raise money for Sense.

However, when the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, she decided to take on the marathon challenge anyway, but in St Neots.

Setting out on her birthday in October, Claire was cheered on by locals and even Hugo who joined his mum for a small section of the run – giving her the motivation on the day to complete the challenge.

Claire raised more than £1,900 which will go towards supporting children and adults with complex disabilities.

She said: “Winning this award means so very much to me. Taking on the challenge of the London Marathon 2020 for Sense was such a huge achievement in itself, the effort of fundraising, the level of training and then a pandemic to also contend with.

“I’m so happy that a mum who manages a DeafBlind child like mine can make this level of difference to other families and for that I am truly humbled by this award.”

Richard Kramer, chief executive of national disability charity Sense, said: “Claire has been an amazing fundraiser, dedicated mum to Hugo and a great advocate for Sense.

“We are grateful for her commitment and support that allows us to carry out our vital work with adults and children who are deafblind or have complex disabilities. She is very deserving of the award.”

The 17th annual Sense Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of people with complex disabilities, as well as the staff, carers, family members, volunteers and fundraisers who support them.