Town marks the National Day of Reflection for lives lost during the pandemic

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:13 AM March 26, 2021    Updated: 10:15 AM March 26, 2021
Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb and deputy mayor, Cllr Padrica Kennington, on the Market Square in Huntingdon.

Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb and deputy mayor, Cllr Padrica Kennington, on the Market Square in Huntingdon.

Communities across the district stopped to mark a National Day of Reflection on March 23. The event was 

The Marie Curie charity  asked people to take part in a minute’s silence at midday and doorstep vigils.

The event was set up to remember who lost their lives to the pandemic, and whose families, friends and loved ones have been forever affected by the events of the past 12 months.

Huntingdon mayor  Cllr Karl Webb and deputy mayor, Cllr Padrica Kennington represent Huntingdon Town Council and observed a one-minute silence on the Market Square and laid flowers at the Thinking Soldier statue.

A one-minute's silence took place on the Market Square in Huntingdon.

A one-minute's silence took place on the Market Square in Huntingdon.

Cllr Karl Webb laying his flowers on the Market Square in Huntingdon. 

Cllr Karl Webb laying his flowers on the Market Square in Huntingdon.

The flag on the town hall was also at half-mast. 

You may also want to watch:

That same evening at 8pm, a doorstep vigil took place across the country with households encouraged to light up their homes. Huntingdon Town Hall and the Bloomfield Park’s Bandstand were illuminated as a mark of respect to remember the many lives lost during the pandemic, and to show support to all those who are grieving.

Bloomfield Park in Huntingdon was lit up on March 23

Bloomfield Park in Huntingdon was lit up on March 23


Covid - A Year On
Huntingdon News

