Communities across the district stopped to mark a National Day of Reflection on March 23. The event was

The Marie Curie charity asked people to take part in a minute’s silence at midday and doorstep vigils.

The event was set up to remember who lost their lives to the pandemic, and whose families, friends and loved ones have been forever affected by the events of the past 12 months.

Huntingdon mayor Cllr Karl Webb and deputy mayor, Cllr Padrica Kennington represent Huntingdon Town Council and observed a one-minute silence on the Market Square and laid flowers at the Thinking Soldier statue.

The flag on the town hall was also at half-mast.

That same evening at 8pm, a doorstep vigil took place across the country with households encouraged to light up their homes. Huntingdon Town Hall and the Bloomfield Park’s Bandstand were illuminated as a mark of respect to remember the many lives lost during the pandemic, and to show support to all those who are grieving.

