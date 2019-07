The Marbrook Centre beat off competition from other eight finalists with the judges praising the care and rehabilitation outcome's they achieve with their patients and their families, enabled by team Marbrook's multidisciplinary nursing care team.

Robert Myers, head of care pathways, said: "I was so proud to represent the Marbrook team at this prestigious event and thrilled that all their collective skills, energy and commitment enabling each individual we support to regain as much control and choice over their lives. The Marbrook Centre is a newly-built bespoke centre, but it's the collective talents of all the people who work within it that creates this award winning service."

The Marbrook Centre is a neuro rehabilitation centre on the Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire borders, which opened in May, 2016.

Its services include neuro physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, clinical neuro psychology and Addenbrooke's consultant cover. It offers fast and slow stream outcome focused rehab packages for those living post a life-changing incident such as ABI, spinal cord injury or stroke and long-term neurological conditions.

There is also a specialist a-typical dementia service within the centre (using Stirling University's dementia friendly design best practice) which cares for those living with early onset dementia and other conditions such as Korsakoff Syndrome.