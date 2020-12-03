Published: 12:00 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 1:30 PM December 15, 2020

Huntingdon-based decking company scoops national award – and won a once in a lifetime trip to America – after they transformed an outdoor area. Picture: CDLCAMBS - Credit: Archant

A Huntingdon-based decking company has scooped two national awards – and won a once in a lifetime trip to America – after they transformed an outdoor area.

Composite Decking Lifestyles took the title of ‘Deck of the Year’ at the 2020 Arbordeck Awards - with its Church End project named as the winner thanks to its stunning design.

The Trex composite decking installation - which also came out on top in the ‘Best large Trex deck’ category - caught the judges’ attention thanks to its three-tier design which features a formal dining area, casual seating zone and a bar.

It means the team also won a four-day trip for two to Washington D.C. which includes a visit to the Trex University in Virginia.

Owner Carl Boreham, said: “The owner of the deck wanted it to be modern, slick and useable so I went away and sat down with my freehand sketch artist friend and started the ball rolling with some early sketches – the design changed course three or four times before it was finalised, but I’m so pleased with the final result which really complements the client’s gorgeous home.

“It’s great to have had this installation recognised as ‘Deck of the Year’ at the Arbordeck Awards, and I’m looking forward to being able to take the trip to Washington, D.C. when I can!”

Arbor Forest Products launched the Arbordeck Awards in 2018 and they have since continue to grow each year, with a total of 84 entries across six categories in 2020.

The awards provide UK-based Trex decking installers with an opportunity to showcase their best projects.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s ceremony took place virtually, with head judge Lee Heitzman announcing the winners as part of the online FutureScape event.

Head judge for the Arbordeck Awards Lee Heitzman, said: “Congratulations to all of our category winners this year, especially Composite Decking Lifestyles for being named as ‘Deck of the Year’. In my role I see a lot of decking projects and it’s not very often one stops me in my tracks – but this one did.”

For more information visit: https://www.cdlcambs.co.uk/