Charity scoops award for 'outstanding services' for young crime victims
- Credit: Embrace CVOC
A charity that has supported hundreds of young people harmed by crime across Cambridgeshire has received a national award for outstanding service.
Embrace Child Victims of Crime received the award from the National Police Chiefs’ Council for the services they provide for children and young people exposed to crime.
Last year Embrace supported 528 youngsters and their families across the county - including areas of Huntingdon, St Ives and St Neots.
The award is “recognition and appreciation for the immense difference that is made to those young people, empowering and enabling them to live their best lives following traumatic events.”
Anne Campbell, chief executive of Embrace, said: “We focus on every child’s individual circumstance and offer often small things like toys, books, and games, which alongside emotional support can make a big difference in helping that family recover from their traumatic experiences and build a brighter, better future.
“I’d like to thank every member of our team for the part they’ve played in helping us achieve this.”
Many of the children Embrace supports have been victims of domestic abuse, sexual and physical abuse, neglect or have lost a parent through homicide.
To find out more visit www.embracecvoc.org.uk
Most Read
- 1 14-year-old boy struck in attempted robbery in Huntingdon
- 2 Sacked boss offers £700k for homes council owned company may demolish
- 3 GCSE success for Huntingdon based motor mechanic
- 4 Five places to go in Huntingdonshire for afternoon tea
- 5 Petition launched to downgrade A1123 to a B road
- 6 Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans
- 7 Concerns over plans for medical waste incinerator in Hunts village
- 8 Afternoon tea to celebrate lift of restrictions
- 9 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 10 Police seal off roads to hold back protestors at Camp Beagle