Published: 9:00 AM August 14, 2021

Embrace Child Victims of Crime scoops award for their services to young people. Chief executive of Anne Campbell (centre back) and the team are pictured. - Credit: Embrace CVOC

A charity that has supported hundreds of young people harmed by crime across Cambridgeshire has received a national award for outstanding service.

Embrace Child Victims of Crime received the award from the National Police Chiefs’ Council for the services they provide for children and young people exposed to crime.

Last year Embrace supported 528 youngsters and their families across the county - including areas of Huntingdon, St Ives and St Neots.

The award is “recognition and appreciation for the immense difference that is made to those young people, empowering and enabling them to live their best lives following traumatic events.”

Anne Campbell, chief executive of Embrace, said: “We focus on every child’s individual circumstance and offer often small things like toys, books, and games, which alongside emotional support can make a big difference in helping that family recover from their traumatic experiences and build a brighter, better future.

“I’d like to thank every member of our team for the part they’ve played in helping us achieve this.”

Many of the children Embrace supports have been victims of domestic abuse, sexual and physical abuse, neglect or have lost a parent through homicide.

To find out more visit www.embracecvoc.org.uk