Councillor wants apology for Nadine Dorries 'misogynist' tweet

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:13 AM November 26, 2021
Updated: 9:55 AM November 26, 2021
John Morris has made a formal complaint about the Tweet from Nadine Dorries.

A Huntingdonshire district councillor has made an official complaint are receiving this Tweet from MP Nadine Dorries.

John Morris, who represents Brampton and Hinchingbrooke, has made an official complaint to the Parliamentary Standards Commission after receiving the Tweet in a tread on Wednesday evening.

He has asked the Commission to investigate Nadine Dorries and advise if there has been a breach of the code of MP's conduct.

He told the Commission: "If there has been a breach I would welcome an apology from the MP.  Some may think  that not only does Nadine speak without thinking, as had been claimed in the past, she also tweets without thinking."

The Hunts Post has approached Nadine Dorries for a comment.


