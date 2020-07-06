Published: 2:20 PM July 6, 2020 Updated: 4:37 PM November 1, 2020

Michal Pawel Nowaszczuk trading as MWM Transport Ltd of 13 Evans Close, PE28 4UH is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and extra 2 trailers at the operating centre at Building 3004, Alconbury Weald, Cambridgeshire PE28 4WX.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.