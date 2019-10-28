LICENSING ACT 2003

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I, Mustafa Topalca have on the 22.10.2019 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the SERI&BERI FOOD&WINE of 9 St. Neots, South Street Huntingdonshire PE19 2BW for to permit the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises from 07:00 to 00:00 Monday to Friday, 07:00 to 02:00 Saturday to Sunday.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 19.11.2019 Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by writing the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.