Officers from Huntingdon were called to the site on Saturday at 2.30pm to reports of a “disturbance involving loud music”.

They found a small group of people filming a music video, who were swiftly moved on and the area cleared by 3.50pm.

In a post on the Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook page, it read: “We have shut down an unlicensed music event at RAF Upwood.

“Officers will continue to take positive action on information that is received from the public.”

In recent months the former base has also been the target of several arson attacks and anti-social behaviour.