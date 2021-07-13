News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Wealth of entertainment at Paxfest & Fun Dog Show

Logo Icon

Alex Collett

Published: 12:48 PM July 13, 2021   
There were pony rides at Paxfest in Little Paxton on Saturday.

There were pony rides at Paxfest on Saturday. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Little Paxton’s Paxfest & Fun Dog Show was held at the QE2 Playing Field in Little Paxton on Saturday.  

There was a wealth of entertainment at the event including performances from Motion Dance Academy, Royston Town Band, Bedford Pipe Band and even Mr Marvels children's Magic Show.  

There was a Fun Dog Show at Paxfest in Little Paxton.

There was a Fun Dog Show at Paxfest. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The magic show was sponsored by Butler Residential and there were three performances during the event.  

Musical entertainment at Paxfest on Saturday.

Musical entertainment at Paxfest on Saturday. - Credit: HUNTS POST

An award was also given, called The Little Paxton Parish Council Volunteer of the Year Jean Matheson Award to Jeff and Ursula Hill, for co-ordinating volunteers to enable more than 20,000 COVID vaccines to be given at the Little Paxton vaccine hub. 

An Ark Farm was also at the Paxfest where children could enjoy looking at a variety of farm animals including pigs and sheep.  

You may also want to watch:

There was also a dog show and Gilberts the butchers in St Neots donated sausages for the Fun Dog Show sausage catching class. 

There were pony rides at Paxfest on Saturday.

Children enjoying the Paxfest event on Saturday. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in his 30s dies after suspected alcohol-fuelled crash
  2. 2 Serious collision on A141 near Huntingdon causing delays
  3. 3 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
  1. 4 Drink driver jailed after leaving victim, 52, with life-changing injuries
  2. 5 Possible disruption around Huntingdon town centre for roadworks
  3. 6 Old and young across Hunts cheered the England team on
  4. 7 18 in police custody from last night, not making it home
  5. 8 St Neots-based mechanic scoops top awards
  6. 9 HDC wants more information before making final decision on rail plans
  7. 10 Five Huntingdonshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Flash floods cause mayhem in city

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Three men remain in custody after a break-in at a new housing development in Bury.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Three men arrested after break-in at new housing development

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows perform a flypast during Armed Forces' Day at the National Memorial Arboretum

Euro 2020

Red Arrows to fly over Cambs following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Ashley Williams has been jailed after he carried out violent assaults in Huntingdon.

Jail for man who carried out violent attacks in Huntingdon

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus