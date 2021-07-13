Wealth of entertainment at Paxfest & Fun Dog Show
Alex Collett
- Credit: HUNTS POST
Little Paxton’s Paxfest & Fun Dog Show was held at the QE2 Playing Field in Little Paxton on Saturday.
There was a wealth of entertainment at the event including performances from Motion Dance Academy, Royston Town Band, Bedford Pipe Band and even Mr Marvels children's Magic Show.
The magic show was sponsored by Butler Residential and there were three performances during the event.
An award was also given, called The Little Paxton Parish Council Volunteer of the Year Jean Matheson Award to Jeff and Ursula Hill, for co-ordinating volunteers to enable more than 20,000 COVID vaccines to be given at the Little Paxton vaccine hub.
An Ark Farm was also at the Paxfest where children could enjoy looking at a variety of farm animals including pigs and sheep.
There was also a dog show and Gilberts the butchers in St Neots donated sausages for the Fun Dog Show sausage catching class.
