Published: 10:00 AM April 13, 2021

The St Neots Museum shop is reopening on Tuesday April 13 after being closed for three months.

The museum has said it is delighted to be reopening after such a long closure as it has new stock in the shop, including hand-made gifts by local artists and crafts people.

Curator Liz Davies says the team is looking forward to welcoming back customers and they will be doing everything they can to keep customers, staff and volunteers as safe as possible while the pandemic continues.

They still have safety measures in place, including hand sanitiser, disposable masks and floor makings to help with social distancing.

Curator Liz Davies said: “We are thrilled to be reopening! Even if you don’t think you need anything from the museum shop do call in to say hello, it will be such a pleasure to see people face-to-face after so many months."

The museum itself will not be able to open until May 17, but you can still read about local history on the museum's website at: www.stneotsmuseum.org.uk.