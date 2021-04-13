News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

St Neots Museum shop reopening this week

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:00 AM April 13, 2021   
The St Neots Museum shop reopened on April 13.  

The St Neots Museum shop reopened on April 13. - Credit: St Neots Museum

The St Neots Museum shop is reopening on Tuesday April 13 after being closed for three months.  

The museum has said it is delighted to be reopening after such a long closure as it has new stock in the shop, including hand-made gifts by local artists and crafts people.  

Curator Liz Davies says the team is looking forward to welcoming back customers and they will be doing everything they can to keep customers, staff and volunteers as safe as possible while the pandemic continues. 

They still have safety measures in place, including hand sanitiser, disposable masks and floor makings to help with social distancing.  

Curator Liz Davies said: “We are thrilled to be reopening! Even if you don’t think you need anything from the museum shop do call in to say hello, it will be such a pleasure to see people face-to-face after so many months."

The museum itself will not be able to open until May 17, but you can still read about local history on the museum's website at:  www.stneotsmuseum.org.uk

You may also want to watch:

Lockdown Easing
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A14 Highways England Junction Improvement meeting took place at the end of March.

Highways England agreed to meet A14 campaigners at site of 'dangerous...

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
David Smith from Fenstanton celebrated his 105th birthday by taking part in a Facebook Live.

Video

David celebrates his 105th birthday with a Facebook Live and pint of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough Crown Court

Man who drove at runner before crashing is disqualified

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
'Lock sheds and put away tools' police warn to stop thieves

'Lock sheds and put away tools' warn police in bid to stop thieves

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus