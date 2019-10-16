A murder investigation was launched on Sunday following the attack. A murder investigation was launched on Sunday following the attack.

Robert Parkins, 32, of Darrington Close, Eaton Socon, wore a grey sweatshirt and chequered shirt as he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

Parkins is charged with the murder of Alex Fitzpatrick, from Huntingdon, who was stabbed in Prince Close on Sunday.

Parkins spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth and was represented by duty solicitor Jacqui Baldwin.

A post mortem examination carried out on Monday at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge concluded Mr Fitzpatrick died of stab wounds.

Prosecutor Philip Botterill told the court today how Mr Fitzpatrick was stabbed 15 times, nine times to the back and six to his front, five of which were to his lungs and heart.

The court was told that Parkins was arrested by police in London.

District Judge Ken Sheraton said the case was too serious to be heard by magistrates, and Parkins was committed straight to crown court.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene in Prince Close as officers continue their investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 367 of October 13 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.