A forensic tent and police tape were in place at the scene. Picture: ARCHANT A forensic tent and police tape were in place at the scene. Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services were called at about 5.25pm yesterday (Sunday) with reports that the man, who is in his 30s, had received serious injuries in Prince Close.

Despite efforts from paramedics to save him, the man died at the scene.

The death is being treated as murder and a police cordon remains up at the scene.

One man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Colindale Police Station.

Four people have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. A man and a woman remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station and a man and a woman remain in custody at Colindale Police Station.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Branston who is investigating said the death was being treated as an isolated incident.

He said: "We will be continuing enquiries today in and around the Eaton Socon area while our investigation into the death continues."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 367 of 13 October or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.