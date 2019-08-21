The Munch Bunch is taking place at the Methodist Church, in St Ives and families are welcome to come along between 9am and 10am during August.

As well as food, there will be toys and crafts for children and on Thursdays, there will be a laptop available to support anyone who needs access to the internet or help with filling in forms or applying for benefits.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the club will stay open until 11am and pastries will be provided as well as juice, fruit, yoghurt, cereals and toast.

The project is being supported by the St Ives Rotary Club, St Ives Foodbank, Morrisons and Tesco and a team of volunteers from the Methodist Church.

The Rev Heather Walker told The Hunts Post: "From hearing in the news about more families needing to use foodbanks, and a concern about those families whose children do not benefit from free school meals in the long summer break, the idea of Munch Bunch was born.

"We thought about what we could realistically offer at the Methodist Church and how else we could support local families. We felt there may be some parents who just want somewhere to take their children and have a bit of company themselves; so there are volunteers with time to listen and plenty for young children to do. We also wanted to try to support anyone who is battling with applications for benefits of any kind, so one volunteer has been updating her knowledge of the complex forms and allowances and brings her lap top along on Thursday mornings. So this August we are offering lots of tasty breakfast food and a warm welcome to any families who care to come."

The Rev Walker said the group was already attracting three or four regular families.

"We are hugely grateful to St Ives Rotary Club, St Ives Foodbank, Morrisons Community Fund, Tesco's community champion and local schools for their advice, encouragement and support. Three or four families are visiting us regularly, but there is plenty of room for more. We realise it can be a bit daunting to come into a new place, but we hope you will give us a try."