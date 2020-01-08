Sam's mum, Grace Groom spoke about how the murder has impacted her life. Sam's mum, Grace Groom spoke about how the murder has impacted her life.

The heartbroken mum of murder victim Sam Mechelewski has warned young people about the dangers of drug dealing, after her "gentle" son was stabbed to death in Huntingdon.

Speaking on 24 Hours in Police Custody, Grace Groom paid tributes to her son calling him a "really gentle, giving young man".

Ms Groom said: "Those who knew Sam, who really knew Sam, they will know that he was a really gentle giving young man who would have done anything for his friends."

Sam was born in Hertfordshire, but moved to Huntingdon as a teenager. He went to Hinchingbrooke School and then Huntingdonshire Regional College.

Sam's body was found by a member of the public at about 1pm on February 1 2018 in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park. A post mortem revealed he died as the result of a stab wound.

The murder featured on the Channel 4 show on Monday and Tuesday evening, giving an insight into the investigation into the murder.

"Two police officers came in the early hours of the morning to tell me that Sam's body had been found, that he was dead," said Ms Groom.

"It is really difficult to explain to anybody how you feel and things change almost minute by minute. So I could go from crying and sobbing to being, horribly angry, a real black rage, and then back again.

You suspect everybody, and I do mean everybody," she said.

Ms Groom also used the show as an opportunity to warn young people about the dangers of drug dealing, saying that she "see's it everywhere". Ms Groom said: "It haunts me. I just see it everywhere, young kids, I mean kids as young as 11, 12 years old, being dragged into this horrible business that my son had got himself into and lived in.

"They think these people who are giving them drugs to sell are their friends and they are going to look after them, but they are not."