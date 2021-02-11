News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Mum raises £3,000 for hospital that saved the life of her baby

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 7:00 AM February 11, 2021   
Carrie and Sonny

Carrie has run every day in January to raise money for GOSH who took care of Sonny. - Credit: Family

An inspirational mum from St Neots has run every day in January to raise more than £3000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) who saved the life of her three-week-old baby boy. 

Carrie Powell-Symon took on the challenge - three months post-partum - with a target of 75km across the month as part of the GOSH ‘Running off Christmas’ campaign. 

Sonny

Carrie has run every day in January to raise money for GOSH who took care of Sonny. - Credit: Family

The mum-of-two, who founded hypnobirthing business Mama Glow Studio in St Neots, felt compelled to give something back after her baby, Sonny, was admitted to the hospital in October. 

Sonny had a cardiac arrest in Hinchingbrooke Hospital when he was admitted with suspected sepsis. Thankfully, he survived and was transferred to GOSH where he spent the next 10 days. 

Carrie now hopes to raise awareness of Sonny’s condition when he became critically ill. 

“Sonny wasn’t feeding, had a low temperature and was very lethargic,” she explained. 

Carrie and Sonny

Carrie has run every day in January to raise money for GOSH who took care of Sonny. - Credit: Family

“I took him to the midwife who sent me straight to the hospital and on arrival his breathing was fast and laboured, and he was making a ‘grunting’ noise on his exhale. All signs of sepsis.” 

“Sonny had developed bronchiolitis which, very unluckily, then triggered sepsis in his tiny body.” 

It was later discovered that Sonny also has a heart condition that causes fast heart rate episodes. This, combined with the sepsis, led to the cardiac arrest. 

Carrie continued: “Staff at our local hospital saved his life and the care we received was outstanding. I can’t thank the NHS and individual staff enough for saving Sonny.” 

Carrie and Sonny

Carrie has run every day in January to raise money for GOSH who took care of Sonny. - Credit: Family

Medics at GOSH then cared for Sonny, and the family, while investigating his condition further. 

“They made sure we were supported, had somewhere to sleep and had supplies while Sonny was being treated over 10 days,” Carrie said. 

“As a breastfeeding mum, I got free meals, pumps and midwife support too. 

“I’m forever grateful to GOSH and I’m running every day in January to say thank you and to raise money for them.” 

Carrie has added a section on newborn illness to all the Mama Glow Studio antenatal courses - to highlight its importance. 

“Situations like this are very rare but keep an eye on baby’s vital signs” she added. 

St Neots News

