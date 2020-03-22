A mother from Great Stukeley is using mothers day to raise awareness for people struggling with infertility after she found that she was unable to fall pregnant naturally.

Hannah Turner and her husband Phillip started trying for a baby after they got married in 2011.

“I felt really lonely and really struggled when I was the only one of my friends who couldn’t get pregnant,” said Hannah.

“We both really wanted children and had no reason to think that we might struggle to conceive. But after three years of trying nothing had happened. All around me my friends were getting pregnant and I couldn’t understand why it wasn’t happening for us.”

Hannah and Philip then went to see their GP and were referred to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for tests.

“Philip’s tests all came back fine but mine showed up that I wasn’t ovulating properly. I was also told that my ovarian reserve was slightly lower than normal.”

The hospital put Hannah on Clomid to stimulate her ovulation in an attempt to help her fall pregnant naturally but the couple still didn’t conceive and were told that the next step for them would be IVF.

Fortunately, for Hannah and Philip this was before the Cambridge and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group stopped NHS funding for IVF.

Hannah says she would have been devastated if she hadn’t been able to have treatment: “It is absolutely heart-breaking and I feel terrible for all those people who don’t have that option now.”

For their NHS-funded IVF treatment Hannah and Phillip choose to go to Bourn Hall Clinic near Cambridge, which was the world’s first IVF clinic and celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Hannah and Philip had their first treatment at Bourn Hall at the end of 2015. “I remember taking our dog for a walk after the treatment and just looking up to the sky and whispering to myself ‘please, please let it have worked,” said Hannah.

“After the 14-day wait me and Philip took the pregnancy test together and when it was positive I was just shaking. I went in to work and my colleague says she knew immediately that I was pregnant because I just had an ‘aura’ around me.”

“I can’t really put in to words how happy being a mum makes me feel. I have got such a lovely family, Emmett is a proper little person now who says things which really make me giggle and he will be starting school this year and Rosalie is lovely and bubbly always clapping her hands and smiling. I feel so grateful to Bourn Hall.”