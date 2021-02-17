Published: 7:00 AM February 17, 2021

Mayor of St Neots, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, has launched a survey to ask people in St Neots what improvements they would like to see in the town. - Credit: Archant

The people of St Neots are being asked for their views on how £11 million of funding should be spent to improve the town.

On February 23, Huntingdonshire District Council is due to sign off on an £11 million pound investment pot for St Neots town centre.

Mayor of St Neots, Cllr Stephen Ferguson has created an online survey for residents to vote on how the money should be spent.

From the survey results so far, work to renovate and sell The Old Falcon on Market Square has received the highest vote, at 85.4 per cent.

The second highest vote is to permanently pedestrianise and redevelop the Market Square.

Councillor Ferguson said: “It's fantastic news for the town, with the potential to boost our struggling High Street, bring our landmark buildings back into use, welcome new businesses and enrich the cultural and community offerings in the town centre.

“The money comes from a mixture of central government (via the Future High Streets Fund), the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (part of the St Neots Masterplan for Growth funding, as previously announced) and HDC's CIL contributions (which it receives from housing developers).

“However, the budget is £1.7m less than originally planned, so HDC can't do it all.”

“We fully support the investment in St Neots, but we wanted residents to have a voice on which projects were prioritised and on how the money is spent.”

Councillor Ferguson said there had been more than 750 responses so far.

Within the survey Cllr Ferguson has included all the potential projects, such as widening the footpath on the town bridge to create a waterfront walkway and changes to the Priory Centre.

Cllr Ferguson added: "I can understand the Old Falcon being at the top of the list to refurbish, as it's been a bit of an eye-sore in the town for a long time.”

“It would cost about one million pounds to renovate and the idea would be to bring it back into use, which I think the town supports.”

The survey will remain open for the time being and if you would like to see a full list of options within the survey and to have your say you can visit: https://forms.gle/PybXmGA1fBkk1Fjb7