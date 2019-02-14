The current Mr Olympia, Shawn Rhoden, visited Gainz Fitness and Strength, in Huntingdon Street, as part of his UK victory tour.

The Jamaican-American professional bodybuilder dethroned seven-time Mr Olympia Phil Heath in September and, at 43, is the oldest bodybuilder to win the title.

Rowden has been joined on his UK tour by celebrated coaches Chris Aceto and Chris Lewis.

During his visit to Gainz, on February 5, Rowden met fans, posed for pictures and signed t-shirts and pictures. People were able to ask questions and get valuable tips on bodybuilding and nutrition.