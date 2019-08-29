Jonathan Djanogly, MP for Huntingdon has said that the move for Borris Johnson to suspend parliament to allow a no deal Brexit "morally wrong".

The government has said the five-week suspension in September and October will still allow time to debate Brexit.

Mr Djanogly said: "Legalities of shutting down Parliament apart, No Deal has no democratic backing so stopping debate on the issue is morally wrong in my book.

"Even if you support a No Deal Brexit, surely you would want a government no deal preperations to be scrutinised. For instance my own Brexit Select Committee will not be allowed to sit to question Ministers on the adequacy of Project Yellowhammer. This is a big mistake."

However, MP for North West Cambridgeshire Shailesh Vara has said that the decision is "perfectly constitutional" and will ensure that the government "will deliver" Brexit.

Mr Vara said: "Borris Johnson's prorogation of Parliament is perfectly constitutional and ensures the government delivers on the mandate from 17:4 million people in the biggest exercise of democracy in the UK's history. We then move on to other vital issues such as the NHS, education, jobs."

Yesterday, The Queen approved the request by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament just weeks before the Brexit deadline on October 31.

The extended suspension comes just a week after MPs return from their summer recess and is intended for the Government to hold a Queen's Speech October 14.

This means Parliament will not sit for the most of September and the first two weeks of October.

MPs are unlikely to have time to pass any laws that could stop the Prime Minister taking the UK out of the EU without a deal on October 31.

The prime minister says he wants to leave the EU at the end of October with a deal, but is willing to leave without one rather than miss the deadline.

The prime minister says he wants to leave the EU at the end of October with a deal, but is willing to leave without one rather than miss the deadline.

More than 1,000,000 people have signed a petition to stop the suspension.

The petition says: "Parliament must not be prorogued or dissolved unless and until the Article 50 period has been sufficiently extended or the UK's intention to withdraw from the EU has been cancelled."

For more info visit: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/269157