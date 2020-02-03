Huntingdonshire's two MPs, Shailesh Vara and Jonathan Djanogly, along with Huntingdonshire District Council executive leader Cllr Ryan Fuller, have met with the Secretary of State for Defence, the Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP to discuss the future development of the former airfield site at Wyton.

This includes the potential relocation of Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (MADG) to the site.

MADG is part of Marshall of Cambridge, a privately-owned Aerospace company that employs a number of specialist engineers to develop and deliver world leading applied engineering services and technology.

In 2019 the Group announced it would be looking to move to a new location from its current base at Cambridge Airport in order to meet their ambitious growth plans. The former airfield site at Wyton, which is in Mr Vara's constituency, is one of two that has been shortlisted, the other being Cranfield.

MADG would be looking to retain the majority of the 1,500 workforce whilst also looking for future recruitment. Many of the workforce already live within Huntingdonshire which would mean they would have a reduced commute time and are reduced impact on the climate.

Cllr Fuller has described the plan a "a once in a generation opportunity with a long-term future that would boost the local economy and create skilled jobs".

The meeting with the Defence Secretary provided an excellent opportunity to discuss the future of the site including the prospect of MADG moving there.

Following the meeting, Mr Vara said: "I am grateful to Ben Wallace MP, the Defence Secretary, for making the time to see us on this very important local issue despite his busy schedule.

"The potential relocation of Marshalls to Wyton is a huge opportunity for Huntingdonshire and it would be a great boost to local jobs and the economy.

"HDC has done a great deal of work in showcasing the opportunities that are available in Huntingdonshire and I will continue to work closely with Cllr Fuller and his colleagues to ensure that we move forward to secure the best outcome possible."

Jonathan Djanogly MP added: "I do remain concerned at the potential negative implications for local residents if we see large scale residential development without adequate infrastructure and not taking environmental concerns into account. A mixed use residential and employment alternative would seem to me to present a better option."

Cllr Fuller, said: "I welcomed the opportunity to meet with the Secretary of State alongside our local MPs to discuss our ambition that the Wyton site secures a proper legacy for our places and people. Getting this site right is a once in a generation opportunity to deliver a visionary development that makes a lasting contribution to the economic success of Huntingdonshire, and also creates real choices for our existing and new communities in how they work, live and travel."