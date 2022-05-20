MP Shailesh Vara welcomed three Coronavirus Community Champions from his constituency of North West Cambridgeshire to a special awards ceremony held in Parliament.

The event was held by all Cambridgeshire MPs, recognising three nominated Champions from each constituency on May 19. A message from the Prime Minister to the Champions was played by video.

The winners were Southfields Primary School in Stanground Peterborough, Elton Village Stores, and Post Office Stores in Abbots Ripton.

Following the presentation, Mr Vara said: “It was a great pleasure to welcome Community Champions from North West Cambridgeshire to Parliament.

“Throughout the pandemic, I have seen countless acts of selflessness and generosity, with many local individuals and organisations going above and beyond to support their neighbours and communities.

“This awards ceremony is a way of providing just a few of those thoughtful individuals and organisations with recognition for their efforts during this difficult time.

“I would like to warmly congratulate Southfields Primary School, Elton Village Stores, and Post Office Stores in Abbots Ripton on their awards, and I thank them on behalf of North West Cambridgeshire for their outstanding support to our communities.”

The ceremony recognised the efforts of local individuals and organisations that had provided exceptional support to their community during the pandemic, with nominations received from the public.

Southfields Primary School was nominated for providing food parcels to self-isolating families, as well as the hard work of their pupils and staff throughout the pandemic.

Elton Village Stores were nominated for making deliveries to vulnerable residents at no extra cost and for ensuring that elderly residents were consistently supported.

Post Office Stores in Abbots Ripton, Huntingdon, received an award for ensuring that deliveries reached those individuals unable to leave their homes and for providing key updates to the Chairman of the local Parish Council on vulnerable local residents.

Samantha Wardman from Post Office Stores said: “It was a privilege to be recognised as a Coronavirus Community Champion for North West Cambridgeshire.

"I’d like to thank Mr Vara for welcoming me to Parliament and for a very enjoyable evening.”

Mr Vara presented each winner with a certificate signed by all Cambridgeshire MPs.