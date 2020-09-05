The £2 billion scheme has been designed to ensure young people at risk of long-term unemployment have a future of opportunity and hope by creating quality, Government-subsidised jobs across the UK, helping to spur the country’s economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the scheme, announced in June as part of the Government’s Plan for Jobs, employers who sign up will be able to offer youngsters aged 16-24 who are claiming Universal Credit a six-month work placement that is fully funded by the Government.

This means the Government will pay 100 per cent of the young persons’ age-relevant National Minimum Wage, National Insurance and pension contributions for 25 hours a week, which the employer can top up if they chose to. In addition, the Government will also pay the employer £1500 for each young person they take on, to support any training or associated costs like uniforms that they might incur when setting up the scheme.

The scheme will initially be open until December 2021, but there is the option for it to be extended. Young people will be referred into the new roles through their Jobcentre Plus work coach with the first Kickstarts expected to begin at the start of November.

Commenting, Mr Djanogly said: “The Government’s £2 billion Kickstart scheme launched this week and I’m calling on local employers across Huntingdonshire to sign up to provide Kickstart jobs.

“We cannot allow young people to be left behind as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and schemes like this will be vital for creating jobs and giving young people the skills to access them.

“I’m delighted that the Government is putting young people are the heart of its plans to build back stronger after the pandemic, and I hope as many as possible in Huntingdonshire are able to take part.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “This isn’t just about kickstarting our country’s economy – it is an opportunity to kickstart the careers of thousands of young people who could otherwise be left behind as a result of the pandemic.”