The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) was due to meet on Tuesday to consider the reinstatement of NHS funding for IVF, but just 24 hours before the meeting, health chiefs announced they were postponing the final decision until August 6. Campaigners against the withdrawal of services, believe the CCG were unlikely to reinstate funding for the treatment as it was part of a wider cost-cutting package of measures. This newspaper has seen a letter from the Department of Health and Social Care in which MP Jackie Doyle Price makes it clear that all CCGs should be following NICE fertility guidelines.