Published: 9:30 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:22 AM December 16, 2020

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly visited Buckden Pharmacy to hear how staff have gone above and beyond to support local residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the vis, Mr Djanogly heard about how the free home delivery service had been expanded at short notice due to the pandemic and the team’s efforts in delivering flu jabs.

Mr Djanogly said: “Buckden Pharmacy is one of the many pharmacies in Huntingdonshire where staff have had to cope with unprecedented demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to thank them for their efforts to ensure patients and the public have been able to continue to access the medicines they need during this difficult time.”

Asghar Karim, owner of Buckden Pharmacy, said: “My team and I were really pleased to welcome Jonathan to our pharmacy and very much appreciated his thanks.

“We have stayed open throughout the pandemic and worked extremely hard to ensure our patients still receive their medicines.

“Community pharmacies are highly valued by our communities and we have the clinical experience and knowledge to deliver a wide variety of additional NHS services.”