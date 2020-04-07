The Prime Minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday evening.

According to Downing Street, he was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon before being taken to intensive care, but he does not have pneumonia and is not on a ventilator.

Mr Djanogly said: “My thoughts and prayers are strongly for the speedy and safe recovery of the Prime Minister - who has been doing the best he can for our country in the most exacting of circumstances.

“Boris’s pain and worry can only be heightened by the sickness of his pregnant partner. His situation is an stunning reminder that we really are all in this together. For the sake of each other we must continue to carefully follow government isolation guidance and together we shall see off this awful disease.”

A No 10 statement read: “The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of [Monday] afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

“It continued: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”