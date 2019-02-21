The accident happened this at around 6:35am, with the fire and ambulance service attending.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “On Thursday (21) at 6.25am, one crew from Cambridge, one crew from Papworth and one crew from Huntingdon were called to a road traffic collision on the A14 Eastbound near Godmanchester.

“Crews arrived to find a collision involving a lorry and a car. Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from the car which was in a ditch.

“The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.

“Crews returned to their stations by 8.10am.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said that one patient has been taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for further treatment.