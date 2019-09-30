Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Huntingdon and Ramsey and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the southbound carriageway near Alconbury following reports of a two-car collision.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Firefighters arrived to find a collision between two vehicles. One casualty was released by crews and left in the care of the ambulance service. Two further casualties were released prior to the arrival of the fire service."

Crews returned to their stations by 11.40am.