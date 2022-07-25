Motorcyclist killed in crash with Jaguar

The incident occurred on Station Road, Tillbrook, near Kimbolton. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash with a Jaguar, near Kimbolton.

The incident occurred just prior to 11.30am on Saturday morning (July 23).

During the crash, motorcyclist Derry Warren collided with a Jaguar XF on Station Road, Tillbrook.

The 38-year-old, of Folly Road, Swavesey, died at the scene.

The 36-year-old Jaguar driver, from Kingswinford in the West Midlands, was not injured.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Police are investigating the collision and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or the vehicles involved just prior, or has dash camera footage.

"It is believed there would have been other motorcyclists on the road at the time and pedal cyclists who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision.

"Anyone who saw the collision, or has dashcam footage from the area, is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 243 of July 23."