Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with Jaguar

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:37 PM July 25, 2022
Station Road, with trees and fields near.

The incident occurred on Station Road, Tillbrook, near Kimbolton. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash with a Jaguar, near Kimbolton.

The incident occurred just prior to 11.30am on Saturday morning (July 23).

During the crash, motorcyclist Derry Warren collided with a Jaguar XF on Station Road, Tillbrook.

The 38-year-old, of Folly Road, Swavesey, died at the scene.

The 36-year-old Jaguar driver, from Kingswinford in the West Midlands, was not injured.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Police are investigating the collision and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or the vehicles involved just prior, or has dash camera footage.

"It is believed there would have been other motorcyclists on the road at the time and pedal cyclists who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision.

"Anyone who saw the collision, or has dashcam footage from the area, is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 243 of July 23."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire Highways
Huntingdon News
St Neots News

Don't Miss

A stack of objects, with a police car behind.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Home-movers forced to abandon half of load and passenger in car park

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The Oliver Cromwell, with turquoise and white walls.

Pubs

The Oliver Cromwell named Cambridgeshire's 'Best Destination Pub'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A traffic camera image from the A14 at Godmanchester after a multi-vehicle crash today (July 18)

A14 | Updated

Recap: 90-minute delays on A14 due to multi-vehicle crash near Huntingdon

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A warning to motorists and passengers to only make essential journeys during "extreme heat" this week

Cambridgeshire Weather

A round-up of the 'extreme heat' across Huntingdonshire

Alexander Gilham

person