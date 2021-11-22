A Motorcyclist has been left fighting for his life after a crash near Harrison Way Roundabout near St Ives. - Credit: Google Earth

A motorcyclist was left fighting for his life, after a serious crash in St Ives.

On Saturday, November 20, at about 11.10am a red Yamaha YZF was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes CLS 320 on the A1123 close to the roundabout with Harrison Way.

Paramedics, including the air ambulance, attended and the 48-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.

He remains in a critical condition.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the crash.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 67-year-old man, remained at the scene and has been spoken to by police. No arrests have been made.

Sergeant Ian Leeson said: “This was a serious collision which has left a man in critical condition in hospital.

“We’re appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle in the build-up to it, to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 210 of November 20.

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.