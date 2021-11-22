News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Motorcyclist left fighting for his life following serious crash in St Ives

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:26 PM November 22, 2021
Updated: 4:27 PM November 22, 2021
A Motorcyclist has been left fighting for his life after a crash near Harrison Way Roundabout near St Ives.

A Motorcyclist has been left fighting for his life after a crash near Harrison Way Roundabout near St Ives. - Credit: Google Earth

A motorcyclist was left fighting for his life, after a serious crash in St Ives. 

On Saturday, November 20, at about 11.10am a red Yamaha YZF was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes CLS 320 on the A1123 close to the roundabout with Harrison Way. 

Paramedics, including the air ambulance, attended and the 48-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.  

He remains in a critical condition. 

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the crash. 

The driver of the Mercedes, a 67-year-old man, remained at the scene and has been spoken to by police. No arrests have been made. 

Sergeant Ian Leeson said: “This was a serious collision which has left a man in critical condition in hospital. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
  2. 2 Notice of road closure in Huntingdon this weekend
  3. 3 Two men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
  1. 4 Teenage motorcyclist dies after A1307 crash at Fen Drayton
  2. 5 Updated details of the Christmas lights switch-on in St Neots
  3. 6 Columnist: Council leader Ryan Fuller writes on Flooding
  4. 7 Police stop stolen Audi within 2 hours
  5. 8 Hundreds of people enjoy festivities at the Huntingdon Christmas lights event
  6. 9 How the law around using your phone while driving is changing
  7. 10 Christmas Light Switch On's are back this year

“We’re appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle in the build-up to it, to contact us as a matter of urgency.  

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.” 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 210 of November 20.  

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. 

Cambs Live
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the new special education needs school in St Ives.

Education News

Plans for new school for St Ives announced

Hannah Brown

Logo Icon
Lorry fire closes A1M near Sawtry.

Cambs Live

Lorry fire in 'serious collision' closes A1M near Sawtry

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
A lorry driver died after a crash on the A1M at Sawtry on November 16.

Cambs Live

Man dies following collision on A1M at Sawtry

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon