Ian Lindley, 57, of Haden Way, Willingham was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in Willingham Road yesterday morning (July 12).

The incident happened at around 11.30am when his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence.

Emergency services attended.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision should report this online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident number 162 of July 12.