A motorcyclist has died in a crash nearly two years after losing his wife and daughter in a similar incident.

Paul Bunyan was killed on his motorbike on Sunday (April 10), when he left the B658 in Stanford, Bedfordshire at around 2.40pm.

His wife, daughter and unborn granddaughter were killed in a crash on June 7, 2020 when their Nissan Qashqai left Puddock Road, near Ramsey, and ended up in a water-filled ditch.

The family of Paul Bunyan said: "We are mourning the loss of our father Paul. He was a loving son, father, and grandfather. Warm and outgoing he always enjoyed making others laugh.

"Following the death of his wife Marion, daughter Jennifer, and Jennifer’s unborn daughter Erin in a tragic accident in June 2020, dad, despite being devastated remained resolute on enjoying his life and continued to follow his passions of motorcycling, photography, and music.

"He became a huge part of his grandson’s life and they never failed to make each other smile and laugh every day.

"He worked as an engineer at Anglian Water for nearly 20 years and is survived by his daughter, his son, his grandson, and both of his parents."

Detective Inspector Garry Webb, of Bedfordshire Police's serious collision investigation unit, added: "Our thoughts are with Mr Bunyan’s family and ask people to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.

"We are continuing to ask the public for information about this incident and would urge anyone who hasn’t come forward to get in touch."

Paul was married to his wife Marion for more than 30 years, and they lived together in Little Paxton.

Marion worked as a teaching assistant in the special educational needs department at Longsands College, St Neots.

Their daughter Jennifer was a school librarian until she became a full-time mum to her son, Oliver.

At a pre-inquest review into Marion and Jennifer's death, coroner David Heming brought the road layout at Ramsey into question.

Mr Heming said that the 2020 crash was an "utter catastrophe".

Witnesses to the crash which killed Paul Bunyan can contact DI Webb from Bedfordshire Police on 101 or online (https://www.beds.police.uk/), quoting Operation Business.