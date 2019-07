The mother of Rosa King has paid tribute to her daughter following the inquest into her death, urging people to "remember her for all she did for animals".

Andrea King, was present during the six days of evidence, which was heard at Huntingdon Town Hall.

Today (Wednesday), it took the jury of five men and five women two hours to conclude the cause of death was "accidental".

Standing outside Huntingdon Town Hall, Andrea King said: "I would ask that people remember Rosa for the person that she was, and not what happened.

"Remember her for all she did for the animals in her care, the thought she gave for conservation, and animal welfare charities, the love she had of all creatures, and the love and support she gave to family and friends.

"In the words of my son, her brother, take someone you love to the zoo, teach your child, niece, nephew about wildlife, engage in conservation work, create wildlife sanctuaries in your garden, just do anything to help animals or educate others and you'll be doing something that keeps Rosa's work alive forever.

"I would just like to add, thank you to all my family and friends for their support, and Hamerton Zoo have always had my support and shall continue to have my support in whatever way I can give it."

During six days of evidence from 15 witnesses, they heard that Rosa suffered traumatic injuries after she was mauled by the zoo's male Malayan tiger named Cicip on May 29, 2017.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 33-year-old suffered multiple lacerations, abrasions and puncture wounds to her neck and right arm and her cervical spine had been severed. A doctor who attended the scene described Rosa's injuries as "incompatible with life".