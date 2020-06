The Faizane Madina Mosque in Needingworth Road, have been showing their support for local businesses and residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, Anisa Arif from the St Ivo School, her father Mohammed Arif and Imam, Hafiz Muhammed Tanveer Sahir, visited St Ives Police Station.

Anisa wanted to pay her respect to key workers and deliver some supplies to officers.

A police spokesperson said: “Thank you so much for your appreciation, Anisa, you are amazing.”