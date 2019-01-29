Morgan Harris and Kyi Wickert, both 18, began their assault at just after midnight on August 1 last year when the former threw a pint glass at the victims, aged 48 and 51, hitting the older one on the head and knocking him to the ground.

The victims had been walking along Huntingdon High Street near Cromwell’s bar, which the two attackers then entered, followed by the 45-year-old partner of the injured man.

The court heard she attempted to take a picture of Harris but was threatened and eventually led away by the younger man who then tried to stop the men leaving the bar.

However, Harris and Wickert forced their way out and launched a sustained assault on the man. CCTV images show both repeatedly punching him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

Wickert then stamped on his head several times as he lie motionless on the ground.

The pair fled on foot, attempting to cover their faces from the city centre CCTV cameras.

Witnesses gave descriptions of the attackers and officers located them early the following morning, still in the clothes they wore during the attack.

Both victims were taken to hospital. The elder was released the following day with serious, but not life threatening injuries, but the younger remained in hospital for seven weeks, suffering a bleed on the brain. As a result of the attack he lost all vision in his left eye and all hearing in his left ear. He also suffered broken bones in his legs and face.

Wickert, of Lammas Gardens, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to eight years in prison yesterday at Cambridge Crown Court.

Harris, of Chestnut Close, Huntingdon, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years imprisonment.

Detective Constable Alex Swinborne said: “This horrific assault has left one of the victims with terrible injuries he will now have to endure for the rest of his life.

“It is difficult to comprehend how two people could attack a stranger with such ferocity. I am thankful they will not be free to harm another member of the public for a long time.”