Huntingdon Police station

The force took part in a national drive to reduce the number of unwanted firearms and ammunition that could potentially fall into criminal hands.

During the campaign, which ran from July 20 until August 4, members of the public were able to hand over any unlicensed firearms and ammunition without fear of prosecution.

Superintendent Laura Hunt said: "I'm pleased that we have managed to take a number of firearms out of public circulation. Whilst gun crime is very low in Cambridgeshire, the national campaign is a great opportunity to stop guns falling into the wrong hands.

"We are pleased to have been able to offer a way for anyone with an unwanted firearm in their possession to dispose of it safely.

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite said that crime surrounding gun violence was low and that he was happy to take part in the campaign to keep "the county safer".

Mr Ablewhite said: "Fortunately, there is very little gun-related crime in Cambridgeshire.

"As part of wider crime prevention and reduction initiatives, this firearms surrender campaign can only help make the county safer and continue to keep this type of crime low."

The national firearms surrender campaign was coordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS).

Detective Chief Superintendent Jo Clews, head of NABIS, said: "Even though UK firearm offences remain at relatively low levels compared to other countries, we cannot be complacent and this surrender will help remove further potential harm from our communities."