This week's Hunts Post Reader Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:28 PM February 22, 2021   
Peter Hagger took this picture of two swans at Paxton Pits.

This week, we have more strange ice formations and some welcome signs that Spring is on its way. Our current theme is Winter and Lockdown, but we are happy to accept photographs on any subject.

We prefer jpeg images, which should be sent via email to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

Readers need to provide their full name and a brief description of where the photograph was taken. More images on Page 41.

Peter Hagger took this picture of two swans at Paxton Pits in Little Paxton.

David Rootham took this photograph of snowdrops in The Thicket at Houghton. 

David Rootham took this photograph of snowdrops in The Thicket at Houghton. - Credit: DAVID ROOTHAM

Gerry Brown captured some early signs that Spring is on its way with his picture of catkins.

Gerry Brown captured some early signs that Spring is on its way with his picture of catkins. - Credit: GERRY BROWN








