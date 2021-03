Published: 11:00 AM March 19, 2021

Tina Pedlar sent us her image of an Ibis (Glossy) taken at Fen Drayton Lakes. - Credit: TINA PEDLAR

Can you take a photograph for our Readers' Photos section for The Hunts Post.

We are happy to accept photographs on any subject, including people, but please provide names and make sure you have the permission of everyone in the image before sending.

Send images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.