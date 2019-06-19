But a bid to create an education and sports campus on the site has been dropped, together with a scheme to move the Huntingdon campus of Cambridge Regional College, the former Huntingdonshire Regional College, to the massive redevelopment site on what was RAF Alconbury airfield and the adjacent Grange Farm.Urban and Civic, which is behind the redevelopment scheme, has launched a process to update its plans as a result of changing conditions in the area since approval was given in 2012. The scheme included the construction of 5,000 homes, business space to create an estimated 8,000 new jobs, together with schools and leisure facilities. Tim Leathes, development director at Urban and Civic, said the technical planning process, called section 73, enabled them to tidy up aspects of the original plans which needed changing, together with key planning applications which would be made in the next few weeks. He said: