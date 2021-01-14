GP practices in Huntingdon and Papworth will start to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations to local residents aged over 80 this week, as the roll out of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history gains further momentum.

Practices across Huntingdon are now inviting their patients in the priority groups to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as part of the latest phase of the vaccine roll-out that is being co-ordinated by GP-led Primary Care Networks (PCNs). This includes starting to vaccinate care home residents and staff. Practices starting this week are: Acorn Surgery

Hicks Group Practice

Roman Gate Surgery Branch

Papworth Surgery

Priory Fields Surgery There will be dedicated vaccination hub which will mean some patients will have to visit a different practice to their usual one to receive their vaccination. Full details will be given to patients when contacted. Their teams have been working hard to contact patients in the priority groups to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as part of the latest phase of the vaccine roll-out that is being co-ordinated by GP-led Primary Care Networks (PCNs). This includes starting to vaccinate care home residents and staff. The NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. Dr Blake, a GP at Priory Fields Surgery in Huntingdon, said, “We are delighted to support the biggest and most highly anticipated national immunisation campaign in history by vaccinating and protecting our vulnerable local residents against Covid-19. We are working hard with other local GP practices, getting ready to deliver the vaccinations to those most at risk from Covid-19. “Please do not call the GP practice to book, we will contact you. If you are invited to book an appointment, we would encourage you to take this opportunity up. When you attend your appointment, you will need to follow social distancing guidance, bring and wear a face masks or visor, and follow hand hygiene guidance. These steps help to save lives. “We want to reassure patients that our GP practices will remain open and if you have any medical concerns you should contact us as usual.” The latest phase of the vaccine roll-out is being co-ordinated by GP-led Primary Care Networks (PCNs) with more practices and community pharmacies in other parts of England joining on a phased basis during the new year. These new sites are coming after the first two Hospital Vaccination Centres opened in Cambridge and Peterborough in mid-December and other Primary Care sites across the area. A full list of all sites now offering Covid-19 vaccines in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is available here https://www.cambridgeshireandpeterboroughccg.nhs.uk/news-and-events/latest-news/covid-19-national-vaccination-programme/