The government has confirmed schools in Cambridgeshire will receive five per cent more funding per pupil next year as part of the recent multi-billion pound investment in primary and secondary education.

Huntingdon MP, Jonathan Djanogly has welcomed this new funding, saying the commitment that every secondary school pupil will receive a minimum of £5,000 next year and every primary school pupil will receive a minimum of £4,000 by 2021-22 would reassure parents of the Government's promise to deliver the best for their children.

This funding follows the Prime Minister's announcement in August that the budget for schools and high needs would be increased by a total of over £14 billion over three years, rising to £52.2 billion by 2022-23. Schools and local authorities will today find out how the first part of that investment - £2.6 billion - will be allocated for the coming year.

The extra money, available from April, will ensure that per-pupil funding for all schools can rise at least in line with inflation and will deliver promised gains in full for areas which have been historically under-funded

Mr Djanogly said: "Every child in Cambridgeshire deserves the best possible start in life - regardless of their background or where they live. I have been campaigning during my entire time as a Member of Parliament, against Cambridgeshire's position at or close to the bottom of the league table regarding school funding. Having made multiple representations to the Department for Education and led a delegation of all the county's Conservative MPs to lobby the education minister and I am delighted that my campaign has led to more money going into our schools than ever before.

"The per pupil funding boost next year will mean that every school in my constituency will receive a budget increase, giving teachers, parents and pupils the certainty to plan, and supercharging standards in our schools.

"The average increase in per pupil funding across the county is five per cent but most schools within my constituency will see their funding increase by six to eight percent with some local schools benefiting from increases of 10 to 12 per cent.

"This new funding will also target those schools who need support the most, making sure that every parent can be sure their children are getting a world class education.'

A spokesperson for the Astrea Academy Trust, which runs Longsands, Ernulf and St Ivo, said: "Any additional funding for schools is welcome news, and we are delighted to hear that our academies in Cambridgeshire are likely to benefit from the Government's announcement. As a robust academy trust we are able to help our schools weather the economic challenges, but additional funding means that we are able to do even more to deliver an education that inspires beyond measure across our entire family."