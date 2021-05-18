Published: 10:00 AM May 18, 2021

Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) is installing more electric charging points for vehicles in car parks across the district.

It will install 3kw and 7kw points at sites in Huntingdon, St Ives and St Neots where they will be evaluated and the results used in drawing up future schemes.

Cllr Marge Beuttell, who is responsible for operations and the environment, said: “Huntingdonshire District Council aims to support the growth of electric vehicle infrastructure, and create sustainable, future-fit towns in the district.

Cllr Beuttell added: “The charging points that have been installed across the district have a 100 per cent renewable energy source, meaning fewer emissions and reduced greenhouse gasses, enabling greener travel in our car parks and across the district’s road network.”

The rollout of the charging point system, which includes dedicated marked parking bays, will be completed shortly and will cost users 29p per kWh, the equivalent of less than 10p a mile.

In Huntingdon, charging points have been installed at Princes Street, Mill Common and Great Northern Street; St Ives: Cattle Market, Darwoods Pond and Globe Place; St Neots: Tebbutts Road, Tan Yard, Riverside, Priory Lane West and Brook Street.











